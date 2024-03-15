AMBER Alert: Police searching for missing 3-year-old Ethan Stately

MINNEAPOLIS — The Red Lake Tribal Police Department is searching for missing 3-year-old Ethan Stately. Authorities describe Ethan as a Native American boy with brown eyes and brown hair.

MN BCA

Police believe his mother, 36-year-old Jennifer Marie Stately, abducted him. She was last seen driving a 2012 Black Chevrolet Equinox with a Red Lake tribal license on it.

Police say that Jennifer Stately is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.

MN BCA

If anyone has seen or knows where Jennifer Stately is they are encouraged to call the Red Lake Tribal Police Department at 218-679-3313. Police say that if you see her, please don't take action but contact police as soon as possible.