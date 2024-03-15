Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert: Police searching for missing 3-year-old Ethan Stately

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Red Lake Tribal Police Department is searching for missing 3-year-old Ethan Stately. Authorities describe Ethan as a Native American boy with brown eyes and brown hair. 

ethan-statley.png
MN BCA

Police believe his mother, 36-year-old Jennifer Marie Stately, abducted him. She was last seen driving a 2012 Black Chevrolet Equinox with a Red Lake tribal license on it. 

Police say that Jennifer Stately is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair. 

jennifer-stately.png
MN BCA

If anyone has seen or knows where Jennifer Stately is they are encouraged to call the Red Lake Tribal Police Department at 218-679-3313. Police say that if you see her, please don't take action but contact police as soon as possible. 

Chloe Rosen

Chloe is a journalist at WCCO-TV in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at WCCO in 2015.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 9:16 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

