Greater Minnesota News

Police in Moorhead investigating child's "suspicious" death

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police in Moorhead are investigating the death of a child that they called "suspicious."

Officers responded to a medical call on the 1500 block of Belsly Boulevard around 1:10 a.m., according to the Moorhead Police Department.

Police said a boy was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, but gave no other information on the initial medical call or his cause of death. The Ramsey County medical examiner is slated to perform an autopsy.

Police said the public is not at risk.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aiding in the investigation.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 12:51 PM CDT

