Country star Jason Aldean cites "dehydration and heat exhaustion" after rep says heat stroke cut concert short

Country singer Jason Aldean will reschedule a concert cut short after he suffered heat stroke on stage, a representative said. Aldean later said he was "doing fine" after rushing off stage Saturday with what he described as "a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion."

Aldean was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, where temperatures reached a high of 89 degrees.

At one point during the performance, Aldean appeared to struggle to sing before running off stage, footage shared by fans showed.

The venue on Sunday confirmed that the show would be rescheduled to an undetermined date and that Aldean is doing well.

"Yesterday's Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date," Xfinity Theatre said in a statement. "We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason."

"A rep confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing a heat stroke during last night's performance," the statement added. "Please stay tuned to all social media for updates as they become available."

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

"Just want to let you know, thanks to everybody that's calling and checking," Aldean said in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon. "I'm doing fine. Just one of those things. It was hot. I was playing golf all day yesterday and then got to the show and, just, I think it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion."

Aldean said that while he wasn't sure the episode was as serious as a heat stroke, it was still "pretty intense."