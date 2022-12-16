Investigation: Sheriff Hutchinson engaged in racist, sexist, bullying and retaliatory behavior in workplace

Warning: This report contains disturbing content, including racist and sexist comments as well as homophobic slurs and body shaming. It's not suitable for young audiences.

MINNEAPOLIS -- An investigation into Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson found he engaged in racist, sexist, retaliatory and bullying behavior in the workplace for over two years.

The independent investigation, conducted by Amy Kern & Associates, began after the Hennepin County Administration received a report that Hutchinson had been hostile towards Sheriff's Office personnel during an April 19 meeting. The initial report claimed he threatened retaliation against staff members who reported concerns about improper time keeping.

RELATED: Hennepin County Board censures Sheriff David Hutchinson

On Thursday, the Hennepin County Board decided to publicly censure Hutchinson, saying the investigation found he violated non-discrimination and respectful workplace policy.

As part of the investigation, 10 employees were interviewed, including Major Dawanna Witt, who recently won election as the county's next sheriff. Neither Hutchinson nor his lawyer responded to requests to be interviewed from the investigator.

Details from investigation

The investigation determined Hutchinson engaged in a "pattern of harassment and workplace bullying" in violation of the county's policy. He was also found to have "threatened retaliation" against some employees who were questioning the accuracy of timecards.

Multiple examples of this alleged behavior were listed in the report, some dating back to May 2020:

May 3, 2020: A command staff member asked Hutchinson if he needed any information in preparation for a phone call with Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell. Hutchinson responded, "Idk. Maybe. F--k you-ya bald mumbling f----t."

November 2021: Hutchinson sent a text to a staffer with a picture of a woman trying to button her pants. The text reads: "How do you know your girlfriend is getting fat? She fits into your wife's clothes."

Dec. 30, 2021: Hutchinson sent a text message to a staffer about a Black candidate for Sheriff, who at the time was seeking the DFL endorsement for Hennepin County Sheriff. He stated, "She get (sic) dfl for sure. Black all the (sic) care about," and "People are sick of black people getting things solely on being black."

The investigation also detailed Hutchinson's alleged behavior following his DWI crash in December 2021.

RELATED: Video shows Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson claim he wasn't driving after DWI crash

"All members of the Sheriff's Command Staff, as well as some civilian staff, reported that since the Sheriff's car accident, the Sheriff has become angry and paranoid," the investigation said.

In one instance in February of this year, Hutchinson texted that he suspected that a staffer was talking to the press and stated that the individual "will be moved soon."

Additionally, all members of the command staff told investigators Hutchinson would frequently threaten people that they would be fired if they were doing something he didn't like.

Conclusions from the investigation

The investigation concluded that Hutchinson had a pattern of communicating in a demeaning and bullying way to staff at the sheriff's office. In addition to racist and sexist texts, Hutchinson - who is openly gay - was also found to tease people about being gay.

The investigation also concluded that, following the DWI crash, Hutchinson "dramatically" cut back on communications with his command staff.

Lastly, the investigation said Hutchinson's behavior violated Hennepin County's Non-Discrimination and Respectful Workplace Policy.

Read full report below:

WCCO has reached out to attorneys who have represented Hutchinson for a response to the results of this investigation.

Caroline Cummings is looking into this story and will have more on WCCO 4 News at 5, so check back for updates.