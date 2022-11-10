Major Dawanna Witt on making history as next Hennepin County Sheriff: "This is my purpose"

Major Dawanna Witt on making history as next Hennepin County Sheriff: "This is my purpose"

Major Dawanna Witt on making history as next Hennepin County Sheriff: "This is my purpose"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Major Dawanna Witt made history on Tuesday night as she won her race for Hennepin County Sheriff, where she will be the first person of color and first woman to fill that role.

She defeated her opponent Joseph Banks by a significant margin, getting 64% of the vote.

Witt has worked for both the Dakota County and Hennepin County Sheriff's offices and has reached high leadership roles in both agencies.

In Dakota County - where she worked from 2004 to 2019 - she was the first woman to reach the ranks of Captain, working as a school resource officer, detective, and crisis negotiator.

At Hennepin County, she held the title of Major, overseeing the courts, county jail and major crimes.

"I have the common sense, the training, and the drive to just want to do good work for everyone," Witt said.

Witt was born in Chicago, but moved in Minneapolis when she was very young.

She lived in south Minneapolis on a Section 8 voucher, and became a teen mom, having her daughter at 15.

She raised her daughter while continuing to go to school, where she was captain of the basketball team at South High her senior year and graduated there in 1992.

She hopes her story inspires others to rise from adversity and achieve big dreams

"Growing up as a little girl i never saw myself in this field, just to know I'm actually where I'm supposed to be, this is my purpose," she said. "And then to be someone who can represent people who look like me as well, it's just amazing."

The position oversees the leading law enforcement agency for the 1.2 million people in Hennepin County, and its 800 employees are in charge of court safety, the Hennepin County Jail, and investigating major crimes.