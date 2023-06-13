Inver Grove Heights Wells Fargo Bank Robbery Suspect taken into custody

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Inver Grove Heights Police Department announced Tuesday a 22-year-old man is in custody in connection with the robbery of a Wells Fargo bank.

On Friday at approximately 4:56 p.m., a Wells Fargo bank located on the 9000 block of Buchanan Trail was robbed by a lone male suspect. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, and there were no injuries reported.

RELATED: Charges: Man restrained workers with zip ties during Inver Grove Heights bank robbery

On Monday, police obtained evidence that led them to the identity of the robbery suspect.

A search warrant was then obtained for a residence on the 9200 block of Cheney Trail in Inver Grove Heights.Evidence that linked the suspect directly to the robbery, including U.S. currency, was found during the executed search warrant.

RELATED: Edina police seek public's help identifying suspect in bank robbery

The 22-year-old has not yet been charged and is currently being held at the Dakota County Jail.

"The swift and efficient development of a strategic plan by our investigations and strategic response group played a vital role in locating and apprehending the suspect, culminating in a successful resolution to this investigation, along with the recovery of the stolen funds," said Inver Grove Heights Police Chief Melissa Chiodo.