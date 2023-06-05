Edina police seek public's help identifying suspect in bank robbery

EDINA, Minn. -- Police in Edina have released images of a suspect in a bank robbery Monday.

According to police, the robbery occurred at Royal Credit Union on the 4400 block of 76th Street West in the late morning.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, handed the bank teller a note demanding cash and implied he had a gun. The suspect then fled on foot with cash.

MORE NEWS: Multiple injuries after police chase ends with crash in north Mpls, bus shelter destroyed

The man is described as being in his 30s with an average build and dressed in all black.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, the Edina Police Department responded to a bank robbery that had just occurred at Royal Credit Union, 4450 W. 76th St. Read the full press release: https://t.co/f0ubfwXOn3.

Contact Detective Kenna Dick with info at 952-826-0491 or KDick@EdinaMN.gov pic.twitter.com/6ljW7GjsOK — Edina Police Department (@EdinaPolice) June 5, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call Edina Police Detective Kenna Dick at 952-826-0491 or kdick@edinaMN.gov.