Edina police seek public's help identifying suspect in bank robbery

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EDINA, Minn. -- Police in Edina have released images of a suspect in a bank robbery Monday.

According to police, the robbery occurred at Royal Credit Union on the 4400 block of 76th Street West in the late morning.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, handed the bank teller a note demanding cash and implied he had a gun. The suspect then fled on foot with cash.

The man is described as being in his 30s with an average build and dressed in all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edina Police Detective Kenna Dick at 952-826-0491 or kdick@edinaMN.gov

First published on June 5, 2023 / 3:56 PM

