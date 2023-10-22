Father and son applauded for pulling victims from car after fatal Interstate 94 crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- Blake Krumrei and his dad, Paul Krumrei, are still shaken up after what happened Saturday afternoon.

They were in the car with family heading home along westbound Interstate 94 when Paul Krumrei said, less than a quarter-mile ahead, he saw a pair of wheels on an axel break off the back of a semi-truck.

"Just something completely out of nature, something you would think you would never see in life," Blake Krumrei said.

READ MORE: 2 killed after semi-truck loses tires, striking SUV on I-94

The tires went over the median, crashing into an SUV that was heading the opposite direction.

"The wheels hit right into the windshield and onto the roof of the vehicle," Paul Krumrei said. "Literally just crushed the vehicle from an angle. We knew people were injured pretty bad by just seeing how bad the car was crushed as it went by us."

Paul Krumrei and Blake Krumrei ran to help after witnessing a semi tire hit an SUV on I-94 in St. Michael WCCO

Paul Krumrei knew he had to do something, so he and his son ran to the vehicle.

"We've got to stop and help those people, because it was such a horrific crash," Paul Krumrei said. "I looked in the vehicle itself and I don't even want to describe what I saw. I heard other individuals in the other side of the vehicle screaming."

Paul Krumrei pulled the three surviving women out of the car, stabilizing the victims, skills he acquired in the military as a Desert Storm veteran.

"I was in the Air Force for 14 years, just did a lot of self aid buddy care," Paul Krumrei said.

The right place at the right time.

"Something told us that we should have been there at that time. What are the chances that a couple guys like me and my son here can help out," Paul Krumrei said.

"It's just one of those things that you don't forget it and it's almost like stuck in your mind," Blake Krumrei said.

Paul Krumrei said he still talks with the victims and their families. He said one of the three survivors is now out of the hospital.

The driver, a 44-year-old woman from Brooklyn Park and one passenger, a 43-year-old St. Cloud woman, were killed.

The semi driver, a 37-year-old man from Savage, was not injured.