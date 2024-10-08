Bears take in London ahead of game against Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend

LONDON (CBS) -- The Bears arrived in London early Tuesday morning Chicago time—ahead of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this coming Sunday.

The players had the day off before starting game preps. They want to mix in a little pleasure on the business strip.

"I mean, I don't look at it, going overseas, as challenging or difficult," said cornerback Kyler Gordon. "Like, to me it's just another opportunity, like, it's fun."

"This is more of a business-orientated trip, so just locking in, and I think it'll be fun," said Bears receiver Rome Odunze. "You know, I've always wanted to go to one of those Europe soccer matches, and I'm hoping there's a lot of soccer fans there, and they come up with some sort of chants and all that, and different things—but it'll be fun."

The Bears will be designated as the home team on Oct. 13 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will start at 8:30 a.m. Chicago time on Sunday.

It will be the Bears' fourth game in London. The Bears also played in the first NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019, when they lost to the Raiders 24-21. They also beat the Cowboys 17-6 in London in a 1986 preseason game, and beat the Buccaneers 24-18 in a 2011 regular season game.