Vikings RB Aaron Jones' hip injury may not sideline him long

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he has his "fingers crossed" the injury that knocked running back Aaron Jones out of Sunday's game won't keep him sidelined for long.

O'Connell said Jones' right hip will be evaluated, but he's hopeful it will be "short-term." The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Jones will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Jones left Sunday's win over the New York Jets in London late in the first quarter and did not return to the field. Before his early exit, he had seven carries for 29 yards and one highlight-reel catch for 24 yards. The reception came from backup quarterback Nick Mullens, who entered the game for just one play while starter Sam Darnold was evaluated on the sideline.

Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin carried the load in relief of Jones, though neither impressed. Chandler had 14 carries for 30 yards while Gaskin toted it twice for only two yards. Fullback C.J. Ham scored a rushing touchdown, the Vikings' only offensive TD of the day.

The Vikings' offense struggled as a whole, particularly after Jones' departure. Luckily, the defense stepped up to secure the win, picking off Aaron Rodgers three times and holding the Jets to 5/17 on third down.

The 5-0 Vikings are on bye next weekend, so Jones will have an extra week of recovery. Their next game comes Oct. 20 against the Detroit Lions.

Jones has missed time in all but two of his eight NFL seasons, including this one. He has 71 rushes for 350 yards and one touchdown on the year, along with 17 catches for 167 yards and a score.