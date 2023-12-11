Inmate dies at Anoka County Jail; Sherburne County Sheriff's Office investigating

ANOKA, Minn. — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Anoka County Jail that occurred late Saturday morning.

According to the Office of Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise, a detention deputy was conducting inmate rounds and checks shortly after 11:30 a.m. when they noticed an unresponsive inmate in his cell.

Additional detention staff, medical staff and first responders attempted to provide life-saving measures, but the inmate died at the scene.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident along with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

"Both the staff of the Anoka County Jail and I continue our commitment to identify and implement solutions to prevent deaths in our custody," Wise said. "Additionally, we will continue to work with our local and state partners to help achieve or paramount goal which is the health and wellbeing of those in our facility."

The identity of the inmate has not been released.