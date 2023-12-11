Watch CBS News
Ramsey County offering free naloxone kits to residents

How easy is it to find, or use, Naloxone?
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ramsey County is launching a pilot project that will offer residents a potentially life-saving drug, county officials announced Monday.

Ramsey County Public Health is offering county resident free naloxone kits while supplies last.

Naloxone, as commonly known as Narcan can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose from drugs such a heroin, fentanyl and pain relievers like oxycodone.

Residents can order a kit online and they will be mailed directly to their homes. 

There is a limit of one kit per address. Due to limited supply, the county is asking only residents from communities most impacted by the opioid epidemic to order a kit.

"We want to make sure individuals and communities most impacted by the opioid epidemic have naloxone available, so they can stop an overdose," Public Health Director Sara Hollie said. "We'll be assessing the demand and community interest in this first phase of the pilot to guide future steps."

The kit will contain two doses of naloxone nasal spray, breathing barrier and gloves, directions for use and a list of community resources.

The county says the goal of the pilot is to extend the availability of naloxone further into the community.

The project is funded by Minnesota's settlements with opioid companies.

