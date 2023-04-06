Watch CBS News
Police in standoff Wednesday night with suspected robber in Anoka

ANOKA, Minn. – Law enforcement are in a standoff situation Wednesday night in the north metro with a suspected robber who's believed to be armed.

Blaine police say officers tried to pull over and arrest a man suspected of pulling a gun Tuesday evening on loss prevention officers during a shoplifting and robbery at the Walmart on Ball Road in Blaine.

During their encounter Wednesday night on the 600 block of East River Road in Anoka, police say the man "rammed multiple squad cars." His girlfriend is a passenger in his vehicle.

Police say officers are "actively negotiating with him" as of 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

