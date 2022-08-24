Watch CBS News
Local News

Infant girl found at MSP Airport; BCA seeks info on her identity and family

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Aug. 23, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Aug. 23, 2022 01:16

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify an infant girl who was found Sunday night at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the girl, who is believed to be about 10 months old, came to the airport at about 9 p.m. via the Metro Transit light rail with a woman "in crisis" who is likely not related to the girl or her legal guardian.

msp-infant.jpg
BCA

Investigators have not matched the girl's description to any missing or kidnapped children.

Call the MAC Emergency Communications Center at 612-726-5777, or 911, if you have any information about this girl and her family.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 9:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.