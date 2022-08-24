Infant girl found at MSP Airport; BCA seeks info on her identity and family

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify an infant girl who was found Sunday night at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the girl, who is believed to be about 10 months old, came to the airport at about 9 p.m. via the Metro Transit light rail with a woman "in crisis" who is likely not related to the girl or her legal guardian.

BCA

Investigators have not matched the girl's description to any missing or kidnapped children.

Call the MAC Emergency Communications Center at 612-726-5777, or 911, if you have any information about this girl and her family.