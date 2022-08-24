Traffic cameras capture dramatic police chase in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A dramatic police chase was caught on camera in the metro Tuesday.

Traffic cameras captured a red SUV speeding down Interstate 35 with officers close behind. The driver then swerved onto an exit ramp near University Avenue, narrowly missing other cars.

Moments later, the SUV turned and crashed. Armed officers jumped out of their squad cars and took the driver into custody.

MnDOT

Police said was carjacked at gunpoint. They say the driver was a woman who had several warrants out for her arrest.

No one was hurt in the chase.