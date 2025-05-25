Alex Palou becomes first Spaniard to win Indy 500, defeating 2-time champ Josef Newgarden

Alex Palou has become the first driver from Spain to win the Indianapolis 500 by holding off former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson over the closing laps Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Palou, who has won three IndyCar titles in four years — including the last two, came to the speedway with four wins through the first five races. But it was No. 6, "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," that he had circled on his calendar. Without an Indy 500 win, Palou said his career resume would never be complete.

At one point, Palou climbed onto its roof and raised his arms in triumph, the winning wreath draped around his neck. He briefly lost his balance and Ganassi instinctively reached out to grab his star driver.

No need.

Palou rarely makes a wrong move.

"All my family around, it's amazing, honestly," he said, smiling. "All the team around, they make me look really good on the track."

Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, finished second for Andretti Global in a 1-2 finish for Honda. David Malukas was third for A.J. Foyt Racing and the highest-finishing Chevrolet.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 25: Alex Palou #10 of Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Felix Rosenqvist #60 of Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, Scott Dixon #9 of Chip Ganassi Racing Honda during the NTT IndyCar Series 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michael L. Levitt/Lumen via Getty Images

Two-time defending race winner Josef Newgarden had carved his way through traffic from starting on the last row into the top-10 by the 80th lap of the race. However, Newgarden's bid to win three consecutive Indy 500s ended with a fuel pump issue; no driver has ever won from the last row.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson crashed out of the Indianapolis 500 near the midway point Sunday and Ryan Hunter-Reay ended the first half at the top of the leaderboard, but failed to get a second victory the race.

Hunter-Reay, in a one-off entry for DRR-Cusick Motorsports, won the Indy 500 in 2014 as a driver for Andretti Global. Him leading Sunday with 100 laps remaining was fitting for a race that was first briefly delayed by rain and then hit with a rash of weird incidents.

Scott McLaughlin crashed on the warm-up lap while swerving to get heat in his tires. Scott Dixon had a brake fire before the race went green and then Marco Andretti was crashed on the first lap.

Scott McLaughlin crashes during warm-up laps at the 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

It was reminiscent of the 1992 Indianapolis 500, when pole-sitter Roberto Guerrero spun out and crashed while also trying to warm up his tires during the parade laps.

"I really have no idea what happened," a heartbroken McLaughlin said. "I can't believe we're out of the race. I had so much hope. It's the worst moment of my life."

The bizarre only continued as Alexander Rossi went to pit road with smoke coming from the back of his car, only for it to erupt into flames and his fueler caught fire. Rossi angrily flung his gloves over the pit road wall as he fled from the flames.

Rinus VeeKay lost his brakes and crashed on pit road and then Robert Shwartzman, the first rookie to start from the pole since 1983, lost control entering his pit stall and hit several of his Prema Racing crew members.

"As soon as I touched my brakes, the whole front just locked and I ran into my guys," Shwartzman said. "It was really scary because when I braked, I was just a passenger."

Shwartzman, a dual national of Israel and Russia and first rookie to lead the field to green since 1983, made his oval debut Sunday. The 25-year-old drove under the Israel flag and is the first Israeli in the field.

On the next restart, Larson's attempt to complete "the double" of 1,100-miles on the same day when he was collected in a three-car collision. It ended his Indy 500 and allowed Larson to head to the airport to get to Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina in time for the Coca-Cola 600.

Kyle Larson, second from left, is checked after he hit the wall in the second turn during Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 25, 2025. Jamie Gallagher / AP

"Just bummed out," Larson said. "Try to get over this quickly and get on to Charlotte and just forget about it."

Roger Penske delivered the command for drivers to start their engines after a 42-minute delay for rain — a pause that had already put Larson's double attempt in jeopardy.

The NASCAR star had a 4 p.m. deadline to leave Indianapolis to make it to Charlotte, where the Coca-Cola 600 is his priority. Only one driver has ever completed all 1,100 miles — Tony Stewart in 2001. Larson's bid also failed last year because a rain delay in Indianapolis made him miss the Coca-Cola 600.

Larson could be seen checking his watch from inside his car as he waited for Penske's command. He's starting second in Charlotte and started 19th in the Indy 500.