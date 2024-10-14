Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations held across the Twin Cities

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Communities across the state of Minnesota are celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday.

In the northwestern suburb of Crystal, a blessing ceremony was held for the second straight year for Bassett Creek, known to the Dakota as Ȟaȟa Wakpadaŋ. The creek was honored through song, land acknowledgment and more.

Anishinaabe elder Roxanne Biibanaaokwe Gould says nature is sacred because nature can survive without humans, but humans can't survive without nature.

She says that's why it's important in Indigenous culture to preserve and protect nature.

"It's really important that we educate people about that so that they can be not just allies for Indigenous people, but they can be better stewards of these really important, beautiful places that provide life for us all," Biibanaaokwe Gould said.

Ten years ago, the City of Minneapolis first recognized the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day and the state legislature followed suit last year.

There was also a special sunrise ceremony on Monday morning at Bde Maka Ska's Thomas Beach, organized by the Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors. The event, now in its 10th year, serves as a kickoff to the holiday. Organizers say it's a blend of friendship, community and reflection.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is Anishinaabe and a member of the White Earth Nation, told WCCO it was important that the state led the way in recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day.

"I think those are the things that I hear as I'm traveling across the state of Minnesota is just representation matters," Flanagan said. "And ensuring that Indigenous people are in leadership, you know, in all levels in our community, I think it makes for a better democracy."

The American Indian OIC in Minneapolis is hosting a voting rally with food, games and prizes until 2 p.m.

The Minneapolis American Indian Center in Minneapolis will host a powwow from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Minneapolis and St. Paul city offices are closed on Monday in observance of Indigenous Peoples' Day, while federal offices are also closed in observance of Columbus Day.