2 fights break out at St. Cloud Tech High School, incident report claims

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two fights broke out amongst students at St. Cloud Tech High School on Wednesday.

According to a statement made by St. Cloud Police Department Public Information Officer, Commander Martin Sayre, the incident happened at approximately 8:19 a.m.

Staff noticed a fight break out amongst students. A St. Cloud Police Officer was present at the time and responded to the fight. The officer later called additional units to respond to the area due to the large number of students.

The initial fight involved four students. While the officer and school staff were trying to intervene on the first fight, another dispute broke out between two students, said Sayre's statement. The second fight was quickly broken up by school staff.

According to the statement, no injuries were reported for either incident. Possible criminal charges regarding the incidents are being forwarded to an attorney for consideration.

All students involved in the fights were sent home immediately.