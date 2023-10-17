1 injured in Brooklyn Park school bus crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say no students were injured in a crash involving a school bus Monday afternoon in the north metro.

Brooklyn Park Police responded to a collision involving a school bus and a car at the intersection of 97th Avenue and Fallgold Parkway around 4:18 p.m.

Twenty-eight students were on board the school bus at the time of the crash, according to police.

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department and a North Memorial Ambulance responded to the scene to check the conditions of students and the drivers.

Neither the students nor the bus driver reported any injuries. The driver of the car involved had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but impairment is not believed to be a factor.