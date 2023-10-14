Southern Minnesota school's homecoming canceled after former student's car vandalized with homophobic language, slurs

WATERVILLE, Minn. —On Friday, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown school district superintendent cancelled all homecoming activities for what he described as "troubling activities."

On Monday, the parent of a former Waterville-Elysian-Morristown student filed a report with the Le Seuer County Sheriff's Office after a group of young people vandalized his son's car.

"When I went over to his car that's when I saw all the racial slurs, homophobic language," said Chad Alladin.

The car windows were completely covered in graphic slurs and symbols.

"I find it very disgusting and I told the officer that I would like it investigated as a hate crime because, in my mind, it is," said Alladin.

Alladin's son transferred out of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown this year.

"I know it was not random. There was a reason they came and it was because he lives here," said Alladin.

In a statement obtained by WCCO, Superintendent John Regan said he made the decision to "cancel all remaining homecoming activities," including the dance scheduled for Saturday night. Regan says he "will issue disciplinary action when possible."

However, Alladin wants more than detentions and suspensions.

"I'm hopeful that they will charge them with something," said Alladin, "I think there are going to be legal consequences, ideally, for these kids."

WCCO confirmed that the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident. Deputies told Alladin that they've already identified 20 people who were involved in this vandalism.