Immir Rice charged with allegedly killing 2 men, wounding woman in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 24-year-old Minneapolis man faces charges of murder and attempted murder after a shooting killed two men and injured a woman in February.

Immir Rice faces two felony counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection to the Feb. 15 incident. He also faces one felony count of being a convict in possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, Rice opened fire outside an apartment building on 2800 block of Colfax Avenue South in Minneapolis. The shooting occurred shortly before midnight.

There, a man and woman were found shot inside a vehicle, with a gun also recovered at the scene. The man died and the woman needed hospitalization for a gunshot wound to the right chest, but survived.

Five minutes later, officers were called to an apartment building on Bryant Avenue South, just a block from the first incident. There, police found a man in his late 20s shot multiple times in the hallway of the apartment building. Despite life-saving attempts, he died at the scene

Utilizing surveillance footage, police identified the suspect as Rice and placed him under arrest on Feb. 22 outside his residence on the 2600 block of Garfield Avenue South, the complaint said. A firearm was recovered during the arrest, and an additional firearm was found inside the residence.

The criminal complaint notes that Rice and the man found fatally shot in the vehicle were "prior associates" and had a falling out when Rice was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2017. Rice allegedly disparaged the victim on social media as recently as last September, believing the victim cooperated with the investigation.

Due to his 2017 conviction, Rice is prohibited from having a firearm.

If convicted of murder, Rice could face up to 40 years in prison.