"I feel like I'm in the dark": Family of Uptown shooting victim waits for prosecutor to charge suspect

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- There is no amount of time that can heal such an immeasurable loss.

"I can't wake up and call my son," Malinda Thomas, whose son Khalil Bryant was shot and killed on February 15th, lamented to WCCO News. "A parent should not have to bury their child. A child is supposed to bury you. I feel robbed. I feel robbed. My family, we feel robbed."

According to police, Bryant and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle on the 2800 block of Colfax Avenue South. A gun was also recovered at the scene.

Five minutes later and one block away, investigators say a second man, Davanta Reid, was also gunned down in an apartment hallway.

Both Bryant and Reid died.

"You watch on the news, you see there's crime, you see murder. I would've never associated that with my son," Thomas said of Bryant. "Every single day I sit in this pain."

After the shootings, Thomas said she was pleasantly surprised by the care, thoughtfulness and thoroughness of Minneapolis Police detectives.

"They were very forthcoming with answers for us," she explained. "They told me there was video. They told me that there were people, witnesses that came forward who were open to giving the information they had and say what they saw. They said that they were confident that they had the right person. They were confident they had the right person."

Indeed, the District Attorney's office confirmed a suspect in the case was arrested on February 22 - one week after the shootings - but no charges have been filed related to Bryant's and Reid's death.

Contact with the DA, according to Bryant's family, has also been much more limited compared to their interactions with police.

"I want this individual to be charged. I want this individual to go to jail for the rest of his life," Thomas insisted. "I feel like I'm in the dark. I feel like I am in the dark every day that passes."

Mary Moriarty, the Hennepin County District Attorney, declined WCCO's request for an interview. Her spokesperson, however, said in a statement that the office is "deeply committed to achieving justice for the family of Khalil Bryant."

As for why there hasn't been charges, the spokesperson said when the case was submitted, "the investigation was incomplete and the case was not ready for charging," though police "have done exceptional work gathering additional evidence."

It's also common, the spokesperson added, for prosecutors to need extra time to get a case from the standard of probable cause - when "the officer has enough information to have a substantial suspicion" - to proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

For the Bryant family, they just hope this is all worth the wait.