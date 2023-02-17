Medical examiner: 2 shot dead in Uptown were gunned down at same location

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has released the identities of the two people fatally shot in Uptown late Wednesday evening.

According to police, a man and woman were found shot inside a vehicle just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Colfax Avenue South. A gun was also recovered at the scene. The man died and the woman is in the hospital in critical condition.

Five minutes later, officers were called to an apartment building on Bryant Avenue South, just a block from the first incident. There, police found a man in his late 20s shot multiple times in the hallway of the apartment building. Despite life-saving attempts, he died at the scene.

Police were investigating if the two shootings are related, but the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's reports indicate that both fatal victims were shot in front of the residence on Colfax Avenue.

The victims were identified as Davante Lavar-King Reid, 29, of Minneapolis, and Khalil Amer Bryant, 23, of Robbinsdale. Bryant was the one who died inside the vehicle, and Reid was the one whose body was found in the hallway of the Bryant Avenue apartment building.

Reid died as the result of a gunshot wound to the chest; Bryant died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Minneapolis crime dashboard, the two men who died mark the eighth and ninth homicides of the year. The dashboard also reports there were eight homicides this time last year.

No arrests have been made. Police hope security footage from apartment buildings and doorbell cameras can help in their investigation. Minneapolis police ask anyone with information to call police or contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.