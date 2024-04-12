Immir Fyontane Rice, 25, sentenced to life in prison for 2023 murders

MINNEAPOLIS — Immir Fyontane Rice, 25, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday after a jury found him guilty of a double murder.

Rice was convicted of all seven counts related to the 2023 south Minneapolis shooting where he shot three people killing two and injuring a third. In March Rice was found guilty of the following seven felony charges. Two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of first-degree attempted premeditated murder, two counts of second-degree intentional murder, one count of second-degree attempted intentional murder and one count of illegal firearm possession.

According to the criminal complaint, Rice opened fire outside an apartment building on 2800 block of Colfax Avenue South in Minneapolis on Feb. 15, 2023. The shooting occurred shortly before midnight. Police discovered a man and a woman shot inside of a vehicle. The man, later identified as Khalil Bryant, died but the female victim would ultimately survive.

Five minutes later, Police were dispatched to an apartment building on Bryant Avenue South, just one block away from the original shooting incident. There, they discovered a man in his 20s, later identified as Davante Reid, shot multiple in the hallway. He died despite life-saving attempts.

Utilizing surveillance footage, police identified Rice and placed him under arrest on Feb. 22, 2023, outside of his residence on the 2600 block of Garfield Avenue South, the complaint said.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty released a statement following Rice's sentencing.

"We are dedicated to aggressively prosecuting gun violence and doing the right thing to make our communities safer in each case," said Moriarty. "In this case, that meant prosecuting this case for what it was, a senseless, premeditated murder. Everyone who was impacted by this tragedy is in my thoughts today. I hope this outcome helps everyone in our community feel more safe."