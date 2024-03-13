Ice-out declared on Lake Minnetonka 2 days after earliest record set in 1878

Lake Minnetonka is already shedding its ice weeks ahead of schedule

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office declared ice out on Lake Minnetonka Wednesday evening exactly two months after a record-late ice-in.

The sheriff's office, in partnership with Freshwater, declared the ice-out shortly before 6 p.m. after being able to safely pilot a patrol boat through all the lake's channels and bays without ice obstruction.

Last year's ice-out was declared on April 18. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the median ice-out for Lake Minnetonka is April 13. The latest ice-out recorded was on May 5, 2018, and the earliest was on March 11, 1878.

"We're sure that people will be excited for the extra time on the water this year, and we ask that everyone heading out to enjoy the lake keep in mind our basic water safety tips," Sheriff Dawanna Witt said. "Be especially mindful that despite the early ice-out date, the water will still be very cold and hypothermia can happen very rapidly at these temperatures."

Declaring ice-out on Lake Minnetonka usually marks the unofficial start to the boating season.

The sheriff's office is also encouraging people to be safe and responsible near the water and offered the following tips:

Use extra caution while operating a boat on the lake. There are many navigational buoys not in place yet.

Wear a life jacket. Water temperatures are very cold and hypothermia can set in quickly.

Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.

Keep a close eye on children when they are in a boat or near the water.

NOTE: The video above originally aired on March 8, 2024.