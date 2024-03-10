After record late ice-in date, Lake Minnetonka might also set new earliest ice-out record

MINNEAPOLIS — The record warmth Minnesota has experienced this winter means a lack of ice on the lakes. In fact, Lake Minnetonka could have its earliest ice-out on record, after also marking the record latest ice-in.

Rich Anderson is no stranger to Lake Minnetonka. He owns North Shore Marina and has been boating for nearly five decades.

"It's unbelievable, actually. Never ever, ever, ever seen it like this," Anderson said. "It froze late, started (melting) early. Everybody thinks we're going to make a record."

According to the DNR, Jan. 13 — that's less than two months ago — marked a new record late ice-in for the lake. Ice-in is declared when the entire lake is frozen and expected to remain that way for the rest of the season. For Lake Minnetonka, that usually happens in early December.

The record earliest ice-out date, when the entire lake is ice-free, is March 11. That happened in 1878. But that record could be in jeopardy this year given the extreme warmth.

"The main lake here will take a while, depending on wind, rain, all that kind of stuff, but it is starting to move," Anderson said.

Either way, Anderson said he'll keep an even keel since any late-season cold snaps could cause problems.

"We will not move right away. We will probably start the third week in April. We've got a five-week window when we have to have all our boats in. That whole ice chunk will move this way. And if we don't go out and break it up with boats, it will destroy our docks. And we don't have enough time to rebuild our docks. So it's a constant thing that we do every year."

But don't be surprised to see a few people out on the water, especially with another warm-up on the way.

"There are a few boats in the water. The fishermen will be coming out soon, maybe this weekend," Anderson said. "That's what I'm thinking."