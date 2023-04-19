Lake Minnetonka open to boaters after sheriff's office declares "ice out"

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office declared ice out on Lake Minnetonka Wednesday morning, marking the official start to the 2023 boating season.

Around 8:35 a.m., deputies and members of Freshwater safely piloted a boat through all the lake's channels and bays without any obstruction from ice.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the median ice out for Lake Minnetonka is April 13. The latest ice out recorded was on May 5, 2018, and the earliest was on March 11, 1878.

"We are all extra eager for warm weather this spring and now that we've gotten a taste of that much-missed summer heat, we know everyone is ready to get outside," Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said.

Still, it may be a while before people can get out and enjoy the lake. Temperatures are expected to remain cool for the coming days, with highs in the 40s through the end of the week.

The sheriff's office is also encouraging people to be safe and responsible near the water and offered the following tips:

Use caution while operating a boat on the lake. There are many navigational buoys not in place yet.

Wear a life jacket. Water temperatures are very cold and hypothermia can set in quickly.

Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.

Keep a close eye on children when they are in a boat or near the water