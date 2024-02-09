Hutchinson High School band plays in the pool for Boys Swim Meet

High school band plays in the pool for epic show of school spirit

HUTCHINSON, Minn. — A Minnesota high school band took "school spirit" to a whole new level. The Hutchinson High School Band managed to keep their instruments dry on Thursday night while playing in the pool at the boys swim meet.

"I don't think I've seen any other bands go into the kiddie pool," said Tucker Peterson, a junior snare drum player in the Hutchinson band.

Unlike many pep bands, they try to play for every sport in the school at least once a year.

"To show that the band is there to help and support other people," said Ethan Smith, a senior trumpet player in the Hutchinson Band.

"It helps get people involved with the other sports, and it helps show that the band cares and we're there," said Peterson.

As much as the band loves playing in the Carlson Pool at Hutchinson Middle School, they say the acoustics aren't great.

"It's bad. It sounds awful in there," said Peterson.

"It's just too echoey compared to the auditorium," said Smith.

The off sound didn't matter to the TigerSharks. The boys swim team says they really appreciate the band coming to their meeting...especially this particular one.

"It's even bigger because it's 'Senior Night & Parent Night,' we have more people there, the band comes, it's a great atmosphere, and it's great to have people come and recognize us," said Conner Hogan, a senior on the Hutchinson Swim Team, a D1 commit to the University of Wisconsin Madison this fall.

The swim team says the music made a difference to their performance as well.

"When we're doing warm-ups before the meets and they start playing, I definitely feel my blood pump faster, I'm just getting ready to go," said Eric Oberg, a junior on the Hutchinson Swim Team.

"It's really great to have them there. It adds to the hype," said Hogan.

That night, the team went on to win the 200 freestyle relay race, breaking the pool record set back in 2006. Hogan also broke an individual pool record in the 200 IM.