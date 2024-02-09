Lutsen Lodge declared official "crime scene" after devastating fire

LUTSEN, Minn. — The Lutsen Resort lodge is now being investigated as a crime scene after a fire destroyed the historic building on Tuesday.

The fire was initially reported shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Staff reported smoke coming from the floor in the lobby area, and the building was eventually completely engulfed in flames. No one was injured.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall is leading the investigation. On Wednesday, they released information detailing the property's most recent inspection.

In July of 2023, the Fire Marshall found seven violations, four of which were repaired. As required by state law, hotels are inspected for fire safety once every three years. At the time they released the inspection information, the fire marshall said it was too early to determine if the outstanding violations played a role in the fire.

Now that the area is declared a crime scene, people are not able to enter without permission. Deputies will also be patrolling the lodge.

The resort's history goes back 139 years, when the plot of land was purchased by Charles Nelson, a Swedish immigrant. The Lutsen Lodge was built in 1949, but burned down two years later. The version of the lodge that burned down earlier in the week was a replica, which was built in 1952.

The lodge is the oldest operating resort in the state, and is a landmark for many Minnesotans, known as a popular spot for weddings and honeymoons.