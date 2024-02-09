Twin Cities youth get "player for a day" contracts with Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — Think back to your days as a youngster and how incredible it would have been to shoot hoops with your favorite NBA superstar. This is exactly what UnitedHealthcare has in mind for 15 lucky kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities.

According to a recent Timberwolves press release, Timberwolves and Lynx representatives in association with UnitedHealthcare will hold a press conference on Saturday, Feb. 10, at The Courts at Mayo Clinic Square. From there they will assemble a "Wolves Dream Team" where 15 youths from Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities will be signed to honorary one-day contracts.

Following the press conference coaches and players will hold a Player For a Day Practice with the newly assembled Wolves Dream Team.

