How Uber and Lyft's departure from Minneapolis could impact your trip to the airport

MINNEAPOLIS — Whether they were first time visitors or returning home from a long work trip, Uber and Lyft's threats to leave Minneapolis have left some travelers' future up in the air.

On Friday, Lyft sent an email to customers saying that it will not allow any rides to or from the city starting May 1. Uber, on the other hand, says it'll stop operations in the entire seven county metro including the airport.

It comes after the city council voted to give the drivers a raise. Under the plan, drivers would be paid $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute while transporting passengers and would make no less than $5 per ride. They would also keep 80% of fees for any canceled requests for service.

Many factors can determine the price of a Lyft or Uber, including supply, demand, and location. But if the only thing that will change is the "per minute and per mile" rates laid out in the Minneapolis ordinance, a trip from the airport to WCCO's downtown offices at 7 p.m. on a Friday would increase from $36 to $46.

"I'm gonna have to figure out a different way to get to and from the airport. I'll probably end up having to park my truck here which will be like almost triple the cost probably," said John Shields from Minneapolis.

"You can't be upset that prices go up. Because when a wage goes up and it's one of those things, we really kind of should all be working together when that's going on and not just kind of pulling out," said Adam Capel from South Jersey.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Airport Commission said that it does "not expect impacts on rideshare operations or customers at the airport before May 1. We will continue to monitor the situation to determine any potential impacts beyond that date."

Travelers hope a compromise can be reached before then. Despite threats in the past, Uber and Lyft have never left a city because of a minimum pay increase.

"I think the amount of money that Uber and Lyft are making that I think they can afford it to me. Like they're being a little bit greedy," Shields said.

"I'm all for the drivers in this case. I mean, it's half the price of a cab and it seems like there's some wiggle room there. So hopefully everybody can kind of come together," said Nick Mueller of Minneapolis.

"It's all across the country! People are having minimum wage go up like back in South Jersey and so everybody just kind of has to do their part. Like, you just understand if you go to a restaurant, it's gonne be a little bit more expensive now because they're paying that," said Capel.

Uber and Lyft have said the only way to keep their services in Minneapolis is if state lawmakers pass some sort of compromise during this legislative session. Republicans in the House say they plan to introduce a bill on Monday.