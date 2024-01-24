Ricky Cobb II's family responds after state trooper charged in shooting death: "First step toward closure and justice"

MINNEAPOLIS — The family of Ricky Cobb II — along with their attorneys — responded after Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan was charged in the fatal shooting.

Late Wednesday morning, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced that Londregan faces second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

Cobb, 33, was fatally shot on July 31 during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 near Lowry Avenue in Minneapolis. He was stopped for not having his tail lights on, officials said.

According to the attorney's office, Londregan's use of deadly force was not necessary to prevent "reasonably likely" death or great bodily harm to the officer or another.

Cobb's family is represented by civil right attorneys, Bakari Sellers, Harry Daniels and F. Clayton Tyler. They issued a response shortly after the charging decision.

"Ryan Londregan stole my son from me," Cobb's mother, Nyra Fields-Miller, said. "He gunned Ricky down my son for no reason while he was defenseless. Nothing can ever make up for that. But today's decision is the first step toward closure and justice."

More from the family attorneys

Sellers thanked the county attorney's office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for their "deliberate investigation" and transparency.

"This is an important first step for this family, for this community and for the cause of accountability and justice across America," Sellers said.

"Today's decision makes one thing absolutely clear," Daniels saide. "Police officers like this who act with brutality and reckless disregard for the law in Minnesota are on notice. Your day is done. Either the criminal prosecutors will hold you accountable or we will."

"Derek Chauvin may have been the first white police officer in Minnesota to face justice for killing a Black civilian but, after today's decision, he won't be the last." said Tyler. "But it's not enough just to prosecute. Now the work to convict begins."

If convicted, Londregan could face up to 40 years in prison on the murder charge.

The county attorney's office is not seeking bail. Prosecutors will be asking the court to require Londregan to surrender his passport and firearms, as well as follow the court's conditions.