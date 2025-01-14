How to prepare in case of an evacuation

Tips to make sure you're prepared if you need to evacuate during an emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A war-torn landscape in southern California punctuates the brutality and quickness with which wildfires can destroy entire communities.

For those still at home in the path of the flames, time is running out.

"If the winds pick up to 30-40 mph, we probably have only 3-4 hours to go," one homeowner told a CBS News crew.

If you had to suddenly evacuate, what would you grab? For Kathryne Rogers of St. Paul, the answer is easy.

"The only thing I'd be sure to take are my animals, my cats," she said.

"You have to let go of any sentimentality," said Dario Lagario of St. Paul.

His humbling words fall right in line with the advisement from Karen Harrison, a wildfire prevention specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

"If you already have things that you can grab and go, it's going to be a lot safer for you and your family," Harrison said.

Well before evacuation orders are declared, or even before an emergency happens, there are ways to prepare:

Make copies, both physical and digital, of important documents like birth certificates, ID's, and social security card. Have multiple evacuation routes from your home in case one is blocked off. Have a meeting location away from danger. Evaluate your home insurance policy to know what's covered. Take inventory of your belongings through pictures and videos.

What are the mistakes people make when they need to evacuate?

"I think it's easy to overlook some of the really important things and maybe you think a lot about the mementos that you want to save instead of being out of your house for two-to-three days," Harrison said.

Harrison helped WCCO build a "go-kit" with the mindset of needing three days of essentials under advisement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"That includes non-perishable food items and drinking water. And you want to plan approximately a gallon per day, per person and same with food," she said.

The list includes:

Non-perishable food and water Important documents or copies of them Portable chargers First Aid kit Masks to protect against smoke Flashlight with extra batteries Battery-powered or hand crank radio

After that list, additional items include:

Prescription drugs (seven days worth) Pet food if you have pets Feminine and childcare needs Extra glasses or contact lenses Change of clothing Cash

All the items ideally fit into a backpack that you can easily carry. It keeps your hands free to hold other items, like a wagon or cooler filled with other supplies.

"You kind of have to bite the bullet and ask yourself what's crucial to have on you," Lagario said.

There are ways to make your home less susceptible to catching fire, like trimming or removing trees next to your home. To see those tips, click here.

For more detailed information on building your evacuation kit, click here.