Watch CBS News
Local News

How to make sure your car is ready for winter weather

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

What are the biggest issues car mechanics see in the winter?
What are the biggest issues car mechanics see in the winter? 03:34

MINNEAPOLIS — With some of the coldest air of the season coming in days, it's important to make sure your car is ready. 

The proper winter car maintenance can save you time, stress and money and help you avoid a costly breakdown. 

WCCO's Pauleen Le spent the morning at Wilson's Auto World in Minneapolis for some tips. 

How to properly jump your car's battery 03:16

Wilson Halley, the owner of the auto shop, has prided himself in serving the community since 2017. He is one of the few, if not only, Black auto shop owners in the city. 

READ MORE: Drive smarter and safer this winter with these defensive techniques

He suggests making sure the car battery, tires, windshield wipers and belts and hoses are in good working order. 

Halley also demonstrated the proper way to jump a battery in case of emergency. 

What you need in your winter car kit 03:33

The National Weather Service also has tips on having the proper winter emergency kit in your car during the coldest months of the year.

The list includes: 

  • Cell phone charger
  • First-aid kit
  • Extra clothes
  • Blanket
  • Snacks
  • Jumper Cables
  • Flares
  • Bag of sand or cat litter
  • Flashlight
  • Shovel and/or ice scraper
  • Tow rope
  • Flares
What car fluids you need to check as cold weather arrives 03:21
Pauleen Le
web-pauleen-le.jpg

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 7:11 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.