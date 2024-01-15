How to make sure your car is ready for winter weather

What are the biggest issues car mechanics see in the winter?

What are the biggest issues car mechanics see in the winter?

MINNEAPOLIS — With some of the coldest air of the season coming in days, it's important to make sure your car is ready.

The proper winter car maintenance can save you time, stress and money and help you avoid a costly breakdown.

WCCO's Pauleen Le spent the morning at Wilson's Auto World in Minneapolis for some tips.

Wilson Halley, the owner of the auto shop, has prided himself in serving the community since 2017. He is one of the few, if not only, Black auto shop owners in the city.

He suggests making sure the car battery, tires, windshield wipers and belts and hoses are in good working order.

Halley also demonstrated the proper way to jump a battery in case of emergency.

The National Weather Service also has tips on having the proper winter emergency kit in your car during the coldest months of the year.

The list includes:

Cell phone charger

First-aid kit

Extra clothes

Blanket

Snacks

Jumper Cables

Flares

Bag of sand or cat litter

Flashlight

Shovel and/or ice scraper

Tow rope

