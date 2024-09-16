Historic Minnesota construction season underway thanks to big state, federal investments

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Minnesota lawmakers and industry leaders met on Monday to highlight the nearly 250 infrastructure-related projects in progress across the state.

From Minneapolis' Stone Arch Bridge, to Highway 36 improvements in Roseville, to Highway 52 work in Rochester, construction season is in full swing.

There have been 193 road and bridge projects statewide this season, plus another 54 projects to improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.

Industry leaders say the state's historic bonding bill, federal infrastructure bill and other partners — including Minnesota travelers — made it possible.

"Minnesotans, thank you for your patience during construction. We appreciate your help in keeping our construction workers safe," said Nancy Daubenberger, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. "We know that the work that we're doing impacts your travel and it can be inconvenient. But this is a historic investment around the state and it will improve the lives of Minnesotans and all who travel through."

In 2023, Gov. Tim Walz signed a $2.6 billion bonding bill into law, the largest in state history. In January, his office unveiled its $982 million infrastructure plan.

There's a bit of a running joke in Minnesota that there are only two seasons: winter and construction. And we'll certainly be in construction season for a few months yet until the snow flies, so here are some safety reminders while driving through a work zone:

Know before you go. Go to 511mn.org to see if your travel will be impacted by construction. Slow down. Put your phones down and drive distraction-free.