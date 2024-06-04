Here are the highest-paid professional athletes in Minnesota

Who are the top-paid athletes in Minnesota sports?

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was all smiles Tuesday. With his parents in attendance, he faced the media for the first time after signing a four-year extension with the team worth a reported $140 million ($110 guaranteed).

His big payday had WCCO wondering how his new contract compares to other notable Minnesota athletes. It's definitely in the top five but far from the top overall.

Using data from Sportrac, here are the biggest active contracts that a player signed with a Minnesota team:

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves: $245 million over five years

Signed in the summer of 2023, Edwards solidified his superstar status and importance with the team. His contract is tied for the fourth-highest overall across the NBA. Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves: $221 million over four years

His contract is tied for seventh overall in the NBA. It should be noted that this is his second major extension with the team. He has already completed a five-year, $158 million extension from 2019-2023. Carlos Correa, Twins: $200 million across six years

While big in its own right, the contract is only the 22nd highest right now in Major League Baseball. Justin Jefferson, Vikings: $140 million ($110 million guaranteed)

Jefferson is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

All four athletes are still in their twenties, meaning another eight-to-nine-figure contract could be ahead for them.

Towns and Edwards are well on their way to being the highest-paid Minnesota athletes of all time.

The current leader is Twins legend Joe Mauer at $218 million. Second place is Kevin Garnett. He earned more than $200 million in his years with the Timberwolves and nearly $344 million across his entire NBA career.