Deadline approaches for Hennepin Co. Jail to cut 150 inmates after deaths, staffing violations

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Jail has until Thursday afternoon to slash its population size, but the sheriff's office says it needs more time to move nearly 150 inmates.

The reduction order from the Minnesota Department of Corrections comes in the wake of the deaths of at least eight inmates either in the jail or after being transported for treatment since 2022, and from chronic failures to meet well-being checks and staffing requirements.

The sheriff's office filed for a second extension on Wednesday, saying the delay is to "protect inmate health and safety," and to have more time to make arrangements with other counties.

As of early Thursday morning, there are just over 900 inmates currently in the jail.

The county recently paid a $3.4 million settlement to the family of Lucas Bellamy. The son of Lou Bellamy, founder of St. Paul's Penumbra Theater, was seen on video begging for medical help while an inmate. He was ignored and later died in his cell from a perforated bowel.

It is not clear if a judge will rule on the extension before the noon deadline.

