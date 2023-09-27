Second inmate dies in less than 10 days at Hennepin County Jail

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died in custody at the Hennepin County Jail on Tuesday, making for the second inmate death in just over a week.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the 36-year-old man was found unresponsive in his bed after an "apparent medical incident."

Paramedics tried to render aid and he was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"I'd like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the individual's loved ones," said Sheriff Dawanna Witt.

On Sept. 18, a 21-year-old inmate had a medical emergency while nurses were caring for him in the jail's medical room, the sheriff's office said. He later died.

The 36-year-old man's name and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The incident is under investigation.