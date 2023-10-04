Watch CBS News
Crime

Hennepin Co. Sheriff: 100K fentanyl pills, 250+ guns seized this year by task force

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 4, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 4, 2023 00:55

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is touting its latest statistics on gun and drug seizures.

So far this year, its Violent Offender Task Force has sized 229 handguns, 18 rifles, four shotguns, and 11 switches — which convert handguns into fully-automatic machine guns.

RELATED: Crime is down in downtown Minneapolis, but challenges remain

hcso-gun-and-drug-seizures.jpg
HCSO

The task force has also seized 5,205 grams of fentanyl and 100,231 fentanyl pills, 21,073 grams of meth, and 18,390 grams of cocaine.

Earlier this year, the HCSO helped intercept about 45,000 fentanyl pills in southern Minnesota, leading to criminal charges against two men.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 5:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.