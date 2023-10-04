Hennepin Co. Sheriff: 100K fentanyl pills, 250+ guns seized this year by task force

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is touting its latest statistics on gun and drug seizures.

So far this year, its Violent Offender Task Force has sized 229 handguns, 18 rifles, four shotguns, and 11 switches — which convert handguns into fully-automatic machine guns.

RELATED: Crime is down in downtown Minneapolis, but challenges remain

HCSO

The task force has also seized 5,205 grams of fentanyl and 100,231 fentanyl pills, 21,073 grams of meth, and 18,390 grams of cocaine.

Earlier this year, the HCSO helped intercept about 45,000 fentanyl pills in southern Minnesota, leading to criminal charges against two men.