Crime is down in downtown Minneapolis, but challenges remain

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds gathered Tuesday night to figure out how to make downtown Minneapolis a safer place for everyone.

A safety and security summit was held by the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association at Mill City Museum.

"We'd like to raise awareness that it is a safe place to be. A lot of recent events, Taylor Swift being in town, the place selling out, that's what we need," said downtown resident Steve Arnold.

RELATED: Minneapolis mayor says efforts to revitalize downtown are paying off

Arnold and his neighbor Larry Dole attended the meeting. They are among 50,000 people who call downtown home and who have seen it change since the pandemic and unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

"A lot of people leaving downtown, they don't come down for work. It's really changed the character of the traffic, and as a result, security becomes kind of an issue. You just don't have as many people out and about," Dole said.

The neighbors live in the Mill District where they've noticed crime has gone down since last year. Across town, neighbors living near U.S. Bank Stadium have noticed problems recently.

RELATED: Police cracking down on crime in park next to U.S. Bank Stadium

WCCO

"I think we're also pushing the problem around," Arnold said.

Law enforcement and city leaders touted successes in curbing crime in areas like Loring Park and the Stone Arch Bridge.

"One of the biggest challenges that I face is fighting the narrative behind the perception of crime," Minneapolis Police Inspector Bill Peterson said.

According to City of Minneapolis data, homicides and gun violence in the first precinct are both down about 50% from this time last year. Robberies and carjackings fell about 25%. On the rise are car thefts, sex offenses, and other weapons offenses.

"The fact that these data points show that we're making progress does not undermine the horrible incidents that still take place," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

MORE: Minneapolis Mayor Frey announces Chief Judge Todd Barnette as nomination for community safety commissioner

Homelessness and the fentanyl crisis remain top concerns for residents.

"There is no one agency that can tackle everything that is happening," Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said.

During the meeting, city leaders committed to continuing to strengthen partnerships with other agencies and community organizations.

"We've come a long way over the last three years, we still have a ways to go," Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association President Andy Gittleman said.