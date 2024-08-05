Harris campaign expected to announce running mate Tuesday morning

Harris to make VP announcement soon Harris to make VP announcement soon, Trump says he'll only debate her if Fox News hosts 09:17

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is expected to officially announce her running mate sometime Tuesday morning, followed by a campaign video that will be released before their Philadelphia rally the same day, according to multiple people familiar with the selection process.

Politico first reported the campaign's plans.

Harris' expected announcement will come about two weeks after President Biden ended his reelection campaign, prompting the Democratic Party to quickly coalesce around the vice president.

In 2020, Mr. Biden announced his selection of Harris as his running mate with a text message.

A majority of Democratic delegates has already voted to select Harris as the party's nominee for president in an early virtual roll call vote, her campaign and the Democratic Party said Friday, cementing her status at the top of the ticket heading into November.