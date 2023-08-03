Want to live like Gwyneth Paltrow for one night? She's listing her guest house on Airbnb.

Businesswoman and actress Gwyneth Paltrow is listing her Montecito, California, guest house on Airbnb in the name of curing loneliness.

She showed off the picturesque California property in an Instagram post as part of a paid partnership with the homesharing site. Among other things, two guests will have the opportunity to dine with Paltrow and her husband, television writer Brad Falchuk.

What's more, the one-night stay at her home is free. Booking for a one-night stay September 9 opens on August 15, according to the Airbnb listing. Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky even makes an appearance in the Instagram video to say that Paltrow's residence is "one of the best homes I've ever seen, for sure."

The exterior of Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito guest house, where two guests can stay for free for one night. Stephen Paul

The Goop founder writes in the listing that the house is a retreat where she goes "to recharge, to daydream about what we're building at Goop," the lifestyle and beauty company she founded in 2008 after retreating from her acting career.

The home features a fireplace, among other amenities. Stephen Paul

Not surprisingly, the home featuring high ceilings, a fireplace, soaking tub, and more, will be stocked with Paltrow's favorite Goop products.

Paltrow promises her guest will leave with better-looking skin. Stephen Paul

In her Instagram preview, she promised that her guest's "skin is going to be better when you leave than when you came."

The house's bedroom features high ceilings, according to the listing. Stephen Paul

An Airbnb spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch the partnership with Paltrow is part of the platform's push to "help foster new connections and community."

Airbnb has featured other high-profile, exclusive properties on its site recently. It listed Barbie's Dreamhouse in Malibu, California, for two, one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and July 22, also free of charge, to coincide with the release of the "Barbie" movie.