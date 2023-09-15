Gustavus Adolphus honors Jori Jones, hockey player killed in crash, with gameday shirts

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Loved ones are celebrating the life of a beloved Minnesota college hockey player.

Jori Jones Gustavus Adolphus College

Jori Jones died in a crash on Aug. 20 in Willmar that also injured three of her fellow Gustavus Adolphus College women's hockey teammates.

Despite her tragic end, Jones' family wants to remember how she lived. That's why they asked people to wear jerseys Thursday night at the Roseville Oval, her hometown ice skating rink.

Gustavus Adolphus College

Jones' dad is a firefighter with Little Canada. One of their trucks was there with her hockey stick sitting on the front bumper.

In her honor, fall athletes will wear shirts on game days featuring a "JJ" in a heart on the front, and "A Gustie Forever" on the back.

