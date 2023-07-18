Group steals pricey Cavapoo puppy from Blaine pet store

BLAINE, Minn. – Surveillance video captured a woman stealing a high-priced pup as she hid the dog under some clothes and walked out of the Blaine pet store this weekend.

"Being that close to the register you wouldn't think that would have been the spot, but they knew what they were doing," said Michael Swanson, owner of Four Paws and a Tail.

After several glances at the camera recording their every move, a group posing as customers snatched a puppy from its kennel.

"The person took off her hoodie and sweatshirt and put it up and wrapped the puppy up and left. Walked out like it was nothing," Swanson said.

The stolen puppy was a 9-week-old Cavapoo, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Poodle mix. Its retail price was more than $2,600.

"The staff was really devastated by it because they were standing there and didn't see it happen," Swanson said. "They really wish they could've kept a better eye out, but there's only so much you can do."

Michael Swanson

Swanson bought Four Paws and a Tail pet store in Blaine about a year and a half ago. It's the second time someone has stolen a puppy in the past year.

"It is a crime, I understand that. They probably had a reason for it, maybe they're not doing so well. Maybe it will give those two kids that they had with them some attention and love," he said.

Swanson said he is most concerned with the safety of the young puppy, which needs attentive care.

"It would be nice if they brought it back or at least gave it to someone to bring back, or turn it in to the police so we can make sure that the puppy is well cared for and still OK," he said.

The theft happened Saturday night just before closing time at 8 p.m. If you recognize the people involved or know where the puppy may be, contact Blaine Police.