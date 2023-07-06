Brooklyn Park police need help reuniting stray dogs with their owners

Police search for owners of 2 stray dogs found in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Brooklyn Park police need help finding the owners of two dogs.

Someone found a brown dog Wednesday on County Road 81 near Highway 694, and then a white dog with an injured leg was found later in the day near Bass Lake Park. Both are boys.

Brooklyn Park Police

Police say the dogs can't be held at their pet facility, PUPS (Pets Under Police Security), because it's reached max capacity.

Anyone who recognizes the dogs is asked to call police at 763-493-8222.

