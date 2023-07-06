Watch CBS News
Brooklyn Park police need help reuniting stray dogs with their owners

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Brooklyn Park police need help finding the owners of two dogs. 

Someone found a brown dog Wednesday on County Road 81 near Highway 694, and then a white dog with an injured leg was found later in the day near Bass Lake Park. Both are boys.  

10p-vo-bp-found-dogs-wcco3nn1.jpg
Brooklyn Park Police

Police say the dogs can't be held at their pet facility, PUPS (Pets Under Police Security), because it's reached max capacity. 

Anyone who recognizes the dogs is asked to call police at 763-493-8222.

512-appicon-minnesota.png

July 5, 2023 / 10:28 PM

