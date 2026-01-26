Watch CBS News
Commander Gregory Bovino, some Border Patrol agents set to leave Minneapolis, sources say

By
Camilo Montoya-Galvez
Camilo Montoya-Galvez
Correspondent
Camilo Montoya-Galvez is a correspondent at CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers immigration policy and politics.
Camilo Montoya-Galvez

/ CBS News

Outspoken Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino and some of his green-uniformed agents are expected to soon leave the Minneapolis area, two sources familiar with the move tell CBS News.

The development comes following intense backlash over how top federal officials, including Bovino, responded to the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti. Bovino, citing no evidence, suggested over the weekend Pretti intended to "massacre" federal agents. Some of the claims by Bovino and other officials were contradicted by witnesses and video from the scene.

News of Bovino's impending departure came hours after President Trump said Tom Homan, the White House border czar, would be heading to Minnesota.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

