Greater Minnesota News

2 dead after truck strikes SUV that ran stop sign near Spicer, sheriff says

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people are dead following a crash Thursday evening northwest of the Twin Cities.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says an SUV and a pickup truck collided at about 9:30 p.m. in Green Lake Township, just south of Spicer.

The driver of the SUV ran a stop sign while heading eastbound on County Road 26, according to the sheriff's office, and then collided with the truck traveling southbound on County Road 8.

The sheriff's office says both occupants of the SUV were killed. It's unclear if the driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old boy, was hurt in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 12:07 PM CDT

