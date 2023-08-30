Minnesota GOP representatives seek clarity on new law leading to some districts pulling SROs

ANOKA, Minn. – Some Minnesota lawmakers are calling for a change as more law enforcement departments pull officers out of schools.

It's been a tricky situation from the beginning. Districts -- including Minnesota's largest district -- learned school resources officers (or SROs) would be pulling out of of their schools less than a week before classes start. It's all because of an interpretation of a small snippet, part of a 200-plus-page education bill passed into law this past session.

The portion of the law itself limits district employees -- including SROs -- from placing students into certain holds. Those include putting a student face down on the ground, or putting weight on their head, throat, neck or chest, thereby making it so they can't breathe.

The law also limits the use of reasonable force unless students are posing a risk of bodily harm to themselves or someone else.

Police leaders from throughout the state joined with some Republican leaders in asking for clarity in the law.

"Students, teachers, and school staff are less safe than they were a year ago as a direct result of the loss of school resource officers," Rep. Jeff Witte (R-Lakeville) said in a statement. "As a former SRO myself, I know firsthand how important it is to have an officer on site to respond to challenges, be a resource, prevent problems, and build relationships. SROs play a critical role in keeping our schools safe, and it is unacceptable to be sending our students back to school without this resolved."

The Anoka-Hennepin School District, which is the state's largest, has said they're planning on pulling their SROs, as has Moorhead School District, among others. The Champlin Police Department, also on Wednesday, said it will not enter a contract with the Anoka-Hennepin district to provide SROs for Jackson Middle School or Champlin Brooklyn Park Academy during the 2023-2024 school year.

"As the Champlin Police Chief, I cannot in good faith put our School Resource Officers in a position that does not provide them the ability to utilize their independent judgement (sic) and professional training in responding to potentially dangerous incidents on school district property," Chief Glen Schneider said in a statement. "I also cannot subject our SRO to potential criminal prosecution or civil liability that could potentially occur as a result of them performing their job while addressing potentially difficult safety situations with the students in our schools."

Schneider urged Minnesotans to contact their state legislators to emphasize the "urgency associated with resolving the ambiguity and confusion they have created with the passage of these two new State laws."