Gov. Tim Walz adopts rescue cat named Honey

Gov. Walz says family cat Afton is still missing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday he and his family recently welcomed a new furry friend into their home

The family's latest addition, Honey, is a rescue cat, according to Walz.

Walz posted about Honey on social media, reporting that she has already discovered some favorite spots around the house: under the Christmas tree and on top of whatever the governor is trying to read.

Honey sitting on a laptop Tim Walz

Several X users were excited to be introduced to Honey.

"Please tell Honey that she's perfect and I love her," user Emily wrote.

"I love this and Honey is adorable," user Carol Sass said.

Facebook users also took kindly to the orange and white cat.

"You made her holidays happy and bright! Simply awesome that you rescued her," Lori Peters commented.

At the end of August, Walz reported that his cat, Afton, went missing after he wandered away from home. Last week, Walz shared that they were unable to locate the feline, but said he still hopes Afton makes his way back home.