Gov. Tim Walz reports his family cat, Afton, has gone missing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday reported that the Walz family cat has gone missing.

Walz tweeted notice that the cat, named Afton, had wandered away from home.

"We appreciate our neighbors in Saint Paul keeping an eye out for him," Walz tweeted. "There will be two very grateful kids over here if Afton finds his way home."

A spokesperson for the governor said that they believe the cat has been missing for a number of days. It was equipped with an Airtag, but somehow got rid of it.

Some news out of the Walz household: Our family cat, Afton, has gone missing.



We appreciate our neighbors in Saint Paul keeping an eye out for him. There will be two very grateful kids over here if Afton finds his way home. pic.twitter.com/Kh1RN0sHje — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 31, 2023

A number of Twitter users offered condolences and advice.

"He might try to go back to your last residence so neighbors should check there too," user Ann Freeman offered.

"From experience - put his litter box outside a front or back door with his cat bed or unwashed blanket/clothing of his favorite person in the household or where he sleeps," user Lucy wrote.

However, more replies on Twitter used the cat's disappearance to score political points against Walz. The responses on Facebook were, by and large, more supportive.

The Animal Humane Society has a page set up detailing the story behind Afton and his adoption by the Walz family.

"Afton is as affectionate as he is mischievous," the page reports. "Afton is all about food and affection. The orange tabby has been known to steal treats meant for guests and loves cupcakes. And if the humans give him a few scratches, that's even better."